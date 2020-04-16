Savannahian Dedicated to Educating Others About Bees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in the Savannah area, you’ve probably heard of Savannah Bee Company and seen the bees decorating the doors of their Broughton Street store. You might not be as familiar with founder and president Ted Dennard or his numerous non-profit efforts.
Dennard says his passion for educating others about bees is rooted in his own education.
“I was a religion major, and so in creating a business I felt a little guilty about selling honey and just for whatever," Dennard said. "So I really wanted to say, ‘Look, even if nobody buys this honey, I’m going to at least teach them about honey and about bees.’”
Dennard started Bee Cause to help children learn about bees. The program installs glass beehives on the walls of school classrooms so kids can see the bees come and go from their desks. The project started at a Charleston school and quickly snowballed in popularity.
“The impact it was having on the students, and their parents, and their teachers, was like this big ripple affect of education. And we’re like, 'My God, if we could do this across the nation, if we could have 1,000 schools, we would have a whole generation that understands, loves and will protect the honeybees.”
Over 600 schools across all 50 states now have a Bee Cause beehive.
Then, in 2014, a fellow Savannahian brought an educational opportunity in the Caribbean to Dennard’s attention. Catherine Booker had worked at Savannah Bee Company before becoming project coordinator at the Exuma project. She recruited Dennard to use his beekeeping skills to accomplish the project’s larger goal of creating a sustainable future for the Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas.
“And she said, ‘We don’t any bees down here, and we think we’d like to get some set up. Is there any way you could do a little quick workshop and study?’”
With the help of a few other Savannah businessmen, Dennard took 12 hives down to Exuma. He says residents there didn’t support the idea of bringing bees back to the island at first.
“People are just thinking, like, ‘Why would you do that?’ They think of it like snakes or something, you know, that they’re going to sting people. So there was a big, there were a lot of people that were suspect about bringing bees there. Let’s just put it that way. Of course, I know right how sweet and mild and great they are, but yeah, people don’t know, so this is part of that education. Once the community saw that this was not a threat, and all the sudden there’s honey coming in, and people have jars of honey for sale that’s local, everybody I think has gotten on board.”
The 12 hives brought to Exuma have now blossomed into more than 150. These hives provide more than just bees. They also create an economic boost for the area. Residents now sell the honey made by these bees in local farmers markets, hotels and tourist shops.
Prominent Southern magazine Garden & Gun took notice of Dennard’s impact. They named him one of 30 heroes working to make the South a better place. The Saint Simons native says he’s proud of the title, but even prouder of the company on that list.
“To be included in like, one of the local heroes of the South, like that’s amazing! To be surrounded by so many wonderful people that are in there is quite an honor, quite an honor.”
If this story has inspired you to help save the bees, here are a few easy steps you can take right now:
- If you have a garden, make sure the flowers there don't all bloom at the same time of year.
- Research what insecticides and pesticides you use, and follow the instructions on the label closely.
- Support your local bee keeper. You can easily find them at one of the farmers markets in our area.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.