SCDOT clearing roads after tornado in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Cleanup is still underway in Hampton County after tornadoes rocked the community on Monday.
Among the crews working in the debris zones is the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The absolute devastation in Hampton County is still hard to comprehend. But the South Carolina Department of Transportation still has nearly four times the normal amount of road crews they would have out to help and they say they’re not going away anytime soon.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has opened all roads in Hampton County. They say while those roads are clear to drive, they aren’t free of all issues. In fact they say they will likely be cleaning up for another month.
Thursday the department is focused on clearing out spaces around the roads. They want to open up those areas so power companies have more space to restore power to those still in the dark.
And they are doing it with lots of manpower. The department has relocated crews from all over the state. They have 15 crews out, typically they have 4.
That’s 86 DOT workers out to make sure Hampton residents have clear roads. They say that’s important because the damage is so widespread.
“They have so many areas that were greatly impacted by the storm, so we are clearing right of way, not just trees laying across the road. But debris so thick that you can’t really see through it. So we have cruise stage through different areas of the county, to remove those large amounts of debris from the right of way," said SCDOT District Engineer Kevin Gantt.
They say their work also keeps everyone safe.
“Well, we want to make sure that we have established emergency access for the citizens of the county. And so if we don’t remove that debris from the side of the road it could impede those services for the citizens."
They say part of what is making their job so easy is that people are listening to the roadblocks and going on the sides of the streets that they are designating safe.
