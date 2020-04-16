Statesboro church helps meet urgent need for food

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Church leaders at House of David say the layoffs and furloughs from the pandemic made this month’s food distribution even more urgent than usual.
The line of cars stretched for blocks down Institute Street and wrapped around the church house long before volunteers had bags packed. Pastor Lisa DeLoach and others wanted to focus Thursday on those recently unemployed or underemployed.
“On my way to church, I'd see many of them walking to work. Now, I don't see as many of them walking to work since all this has happened,” DeLoach said.
Second Harvest brought the monthly truckload of food. The bumper to bumper traffic signaled church leaders of a greater than usual need.
“It has added those who're used to working and providing for their families. So, they're an addition to that,” DeLoach said.
Volunteers managed to balance charity and caution as all wore masks and protective gear and folks drove through versus the standard line of people.
“We just want to help alleviate the fear and the uncertainty of where the next meal's coming from,” DeLoach said.
She says they’ll continue as long as they can and as long as the need lasts.
