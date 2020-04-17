Beaufort Memorial seeing fewer COVID-19 patients

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial says COVID-19 is still a threat but, from their experience, the curve is flattening thanks to everyone following advice and staying inside.
The tents may still be up here at Beaufort Memorial but that doesn’t mean we are facing the same threat we were a few months ago or even a few weeks ago. In fact the leaders at the hospital say they think the curb is finally flattening.
“I think that we are definitely starting to see the flattening of the curve but it is too early to predict where this is going to end or when," said Chief Medical Officer Kurt Gambla.
Surge or no surge? It’s a question the Chief Medical Officer at Beaufort Memorial says they’ve been trying to answer for weeks.
“We are going to see one, we are just optimistic that it’s not going to be as high or as high-volume as we initially thought.”
They think they have a bit of time before it arrives.
“We still think we are about one to two weeks out from where the surge would be based on what’s being predicted. At least locally.”
The hospital is still receiving new patients.
“I think what we are seeing as a pretty consistent flow of COVID patients," said CEO of Beaufort Memorial Russell Baxley.
They continue to test those who show symptoms.
“In terms of testing we have run almost at 1,040 tests. Of that, 107 have come back positive. The rest will come back negative.”
But the total number of COVID patients in their care has decreased.
“Now we have about seven patients in the hospital that are positive and about seven under investigation. Which is a decrease from where we were last week.”
That doesn’t mean fewer infections are happening, they say many cases are mild and get sent home to quarantine. Which is why they’re not taking any chances
“We intend to keep those tents up for the remainder of this crisis."
They hope others do the same.
“Continue to follow the same precautions that they have been following. “
They say you should still take every precaution possible such as maintaining social distance and staying inside unless necessary.
