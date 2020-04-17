Cleanup continues in Liberty Co. after EF-1 tornado hit Monday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF-1 tornado hit Liberty County on Monday.
The Liberty County EMA director says Midway and Sunbury were the hardest hit areas.
The cleanup effort continues in Liberty County. In Sunbury, residents have now moved the leftover debris to the sides of the roads.
With the threat of more severe weather next week, some residents are now in the reconstruction of phase of their damaged homes.
“Loud bang! I mean, the whole house shook,” Annette Crahnkshaw said.
That loud bang was an oak tree that fell through Crankshaw’s home when Monday’s tornado came through the Dutchman Cove area.
“I got out of here because I was scared the tree was going to come the rest of the way through. We just panicked, and both of us got in the car. Course we figured out we weren’t going far because it looked like a war zone out here,” Crankshaw said.
Many homes in Sunbury have structural damage; keeping construction companies busy, like Roofing Experts from Savannah.
“Right now, we got four people on the books with signed contracts. We’re still trying to help as many people as we can. We got a few estimates this afternoon,” Derek Adams said.
Crews have been working since Monday. Ordering supplies and fixing damaged roofs, so homeowners won’t stress come next week.
“We make the necessary repairs as soon as possible to get our customers back to functionality.”
A sense of relief for Crankshaw, whose roof should be repaired by later today.
“Monday I can breathe, and not have to worry about this.”
If you have structural damage, especially to your roof, and aren’t able to get a contractor in time, Adams recommends putting a tarp to prevent any further damage during next week’s potential storms.
