Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure domaines our weather today with lots of sun and warm temps. A weak cold front moves through Saturday and stalls near the GA/FL border into Sunday. We'll see more clouds with a few scattered showers. Low pressure may travel along the front Sunday morning with increased rain/storm chance. The front will lift north of the area Sunday afternoon as low pressure travels just to our north. This will bring a cold front through by Monday morning. Showers and storms are expected and some may be severe. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Please make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Storms will end by Noon as high pressure builds in Monday night through Wednesday. Another storms system will impact the area Thursday with rain and storms.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 72-79.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 62-68.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 82-84.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms especially late, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms. Storms may be severe with strong winds, large hail and an isolated tornado. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will see showers and storms through Noon then clearing, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.