Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure domaines our weather today with lots of sun and warm temps. A weak cold front moves through Saturday and stalls near the GA/FL border into Sunday. We'll see more clouds with a few scattered showers. Low pressure may travel along the front Sunday morning with increased rain/storm chance. The front will lift north of the area Sunday afternoon as low pressure travels just to our north. This will bring a cold front through by Monday morning. Showers and storms are expected and some may be severe. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Please make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Storms will end by Noon as high pressure builds in Monday night through Wednesday. Another storms system will impact the area Thursday with rain and storms.