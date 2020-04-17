Friday: Stunning Weather Ahead of Late-Weekend Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly and mostly clear outside this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s away from the beach. You’ll probably need a jacket outside before 10 a.m.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 70s in many spots by 3 or 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry today.
But, changes are in-store this weekend. Clouds move in tonight and a chance of showers arrives early Saturday morning - lingering through the first half of the day. Drier weather returns Saturday afternoon, briefly, ahead of Sunday showers and storms. Scattered, to numerous, storms and severe weather are possible Sunday night and especially Monday morning as the next storm system sweeps through.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and keep alerts on in your weather app Sunday night through Monday morning.
