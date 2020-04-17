Georgia Senators to serve on Open Up America Again Congressional Group

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week it was announced Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will be on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.
They’ll be tackling a number of issues, from funding the Paycheck Protection Program to relief for small businesses.
Sen. Loeffler spoke to WTOC about the recent task force appointment, and what her priorities will be in the coming days and weeks.
One of Sen. Loeffler’s priorities is getting additional funding in the Paycheck Protection Program, to the tune of $250-billion.
The PPP ran out of money this week, just two weeks after passed and funded with $350-billion.
“We really do have to fight for our small businesses. I know people across the country are relying on this aid. And I think the answer is to make more funding available because these are the employers that make a huge difference in our community, whether large or small," said Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-GA. She continued, "So I think the most important thing we can do is making sure everyone benefits equally from this, and that small business is not disadvantaged. And I will continue to advocate for that in Washington.”
But until Democrats and Republicans alike can agree on how much more money goes into the PPP, and what sectors will get those funds, it will remain empty.
Sen. Loeffler said, “We have to deliver on the promises we’ve made to Americans through the CARES Act, to Georgians. I’ve been advocating early in this process, even before this legislation was signed into law. How are we going to deliver this? We need to do it quickly, it’s not just a matter of our work is done once it’s signed. So we’ve got to speed it up, that relief, to all our fellow Americans.”
The Senator also said she will be relying on her nearly three decades of business experience to solve this challenge, while also making sure Americans can get back to their lives safely as well.
