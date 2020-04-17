Hampton County Sheriff warning of scammers days after tornado

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Between the coronavirus pandemic and Monday’s devastating tornado, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office has had their plate full.
The EF-3 tornado killed five people and the community is picking up the pieces.
Sheriff T.C. Smalls said over the phone that his deputies were safe from both the virus and tornado and morale is high as they answer the call of duty at this time.
But one issue they’ve run into - scammers trying to take advantage of those impacted.
“If someone do be approached by someone, because, you know, any time you have any kind of disaster, you’re going to have scammers that come to the area and try to get over on the victims, hey you can call 911, or I’ve got a lot of guys out and about in these areas that have been hit by this tornado, and they can let them know,” said Sheriff Smalls.
Sheriff Smalls said many of his deputies had families who were affected by the tornado. He said the mutual aid from other counties and towns was extremely helpful during this difficult time.
“It has been a challenge. We’re dealing with like, a two-headed monster. Dealing with the coronavirus at first and then this tornado, which did a lot of destruction, which we had to pull people out. People have really come together to give us a helping hand in this crisis, and we really appreciate it. Also, it caused Hampton County to come together, and we’re Hampton County strong.”
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office has a command center set up at the fire station in Estill as well.
