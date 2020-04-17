Islands High School staff surprise Class of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High schools all over have been reaching out to their seniors to show their appreciation.
The Islands High School principal and staff spent the last two days putting a surprise in each senior’s front yard.
Signs are on display in about 240 front yards as the staff placed them one-by-one. Principal Kerry Coursey says this is a big undertaking for them because the signs were all handmade by staff members.
Last week, the principal says each senior was also sent a card from one of their teachers.
"Hopefully it was a surprise for most of them because we went really early yesterday morning and put the signs in the yards of our students. It was a great surprise for them to wake up and know that their teachers love them and we certainly miss seeing them and we wanted to help them celebrate their senior year."
The principal says every week they plan to do something special for the seniors.
