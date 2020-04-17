Over 17,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 17,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Friday (4/17) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 650. A total of 3,324 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one death in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, one in Screven County, one in Bacon County, and two in Toombs County.
Over 64,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Chatham County: 173
- Glynn County: 46
- Bryan County: 31
- Camden County: 27
- Liberty County: 31
- Effingham County: 25
- Bulloch County: 23
- Bacon County: 17
- Toombs County: 18
- Appling County: 18
- Screven County: 11
- Wayne County: 7
- Tattnall County: 5
- Candler County: 4
- McIntosh County: 4
- Jeff Davis: 5
- Long County: 2
- Evans County: 2
- Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
