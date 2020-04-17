Pawn shops selling out of electronic devices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doors at pawn shops are still open, as they are considered an essential business. Many of them providing money services or selling firearms.
The owner at Gold & Silver says there’s only been a 10 percent increase in loan borrowing, compared to last April. But if you step into his shop, it’s hard not to notice the empty shelves.
Steve Troha says customers are buying home entertainment items, as they find things to do during the shelter-in-place order. Firearms and ammo are also selling quickly.
The hottest item - electronic devices.
Troha says for the first time in 30 years, he’s run out of laptops.
“People are telling us that they need them for the homeschooling that they’re doing,” Troha said. “We do have some MacBooks, but on the Windows platform, we are totally sold out for the moment.”
The owner says his shop has taken extra precautions, as they stay open to the public. They’ve adjusted store hours and they’re making sure to sanitize everything.
