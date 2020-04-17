SC health officials report 276 additional cases of COVID-19, and two additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced two more COVID-19 related deaths and 276 new cases.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 3,931, and those who have died to 109, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Both deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions who were from Lee County, according to health officials.
The new cases reported in Thursday include 3 in Beaufort, 16 in Berkeley, 23 in Charleston, 1 in Dorchester, 1 in Georgetown, and 2 in Orangeburg.
As of Thursday evening there have been a total of 36, 284 coronavirus tests with 32,353 testing negative and 3,931 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 28,079 possible cases in the state. The estimate counts represent reported cases and people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Thursday morning, 5,074 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 55.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, state health officials reported.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, April 16 by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).
