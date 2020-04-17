SC Parks holding ‘Virtual Campout’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina has about everything to offer, from the mountains to the ocean. Now, with social distancing, National and State Parks are teaming up to offer a virtual experience.
WTOC caught up with National Parks Public Affairs Officer Dawn Davis while “social distancing” at home to find out more about the upcoming event “Virtual Campout.” Davis says it’s a way for all the parks in South Carolina to connect with people and show what they have to offer.
Davis says they are a little nervous, but excited.
“Yeah, we are a little anxious, this is something new for us, but we are anxious about connecting with visitors. With most of us working from home now, and most of us are in jobs that are used to be interacting with the public and sharing our amazing stories with our amazing sites, we’re pretty excited about trying something new and different, and honestly it took a lot of different people coming together and thinking about how can we do this. And sometimes instead of one person, it’s good for the whole group to come up with an idea,” Davis said.
The event will feature 19 different activities scheduled over a two-day period. With 47 state parks, seven National Parks, and two forests, not all will be part of this event but it’s still a great way for them to show off what the Palmetto State has to offer.
“It is, South Carolina is an amazing state. We are fortunate to have our national parks here to have that national significance, so we’ll have a national audience, and like you said, it may bring in people who might not actually come to the park but they’ll get a taste of our amazing parks here in South Carolina with our National Parks, State Parks, and Forest,” said Davis.
