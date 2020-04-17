SCCPSS hosting “Celebration of the Graduates of 2020”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month is the time when seniors thought they’d be making their way across the stage to get their diploma. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the normalcy of this tradition.
While school is being conducted virtually, as are so many other things right now, the school system wanted to find a safe way they could see their seniors one last time.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is hosting its “Celebration of the Graduates of 2020” at the end of April. While it’s not what they had expected, it’s a way to celebrate their accomplishments.
"We recognize that this is that milestone that they have worked hard to attain."
The celebration will be done curbside pick-up style. Each senior will be given a bag filled with any awards they earned, their cap and gown and a gift from the superintendent.
"They will be able to receive their honor cords. Some of them have earned cords for completing pathways. Some of them are ROTC students, they have cords and the valedictorian and salutatorian typically have medallions."
Bernadette Ball-Oliver, the executive director of high schools for the school systems says these distribution days are taking place of what would've been senior week. A week full of activities and time spent together as the class of 2020.
"It's the week of graduation practices where they have an opportunity to participate in various activities just to celebrate the joy of, 'hey, I made it,’” Ball-Oliver said.
Graduates can bring three other people in their car for the drive-thru.
"We encourage them, if they'd like to decorate their cars, that's perfectly acceptable, but we will be adhering to all CDC guidelines.”
Ball-Oliver says Herff Jones and the school principals will be at the pickup locations cheering them on.
"They've been at this since Pre-K. This thing they call school."
In May, Ball-Oliver says SCCPSS will be having a virtual graduation. The plans have not been finalized.
"They will, of course, be live streamed. We, of course, have photos and it's going to be virtual. We will not have actual graduates crossing the stage,” Ball-Oliver said.
The distribution will be going on from April 27-29. For more information from the school system for graduates, please click here.
