St. Joseph’s/Candler reopening elective surgeries, outpatient areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System has announced, starting Wednesday (4/22), they will reopen their elective surgeries and outpatient areas.
The CEO Paul Hinchey says they are encouraged by what they are seeing and will do so responsibly.
That means they will continue to screen patients and visitor restrictions will remain in place.
Essentially they will just allow patients who need service to get it.
He feels they are ready to reopen as they have seen a plateau of COVID cases.
Right now St. Joseph’s/Candler has a total of nine COVID patients, three are on ventilator and four patients are awaiting results.
Hinchey says in the past three weeks they’ve seen their numbers decrease.
He also says he’s confident in his full staff and their four month supply of PPE.
“What it is, is turning on the faucet a little, not full flush, and being rational about it and also being prepared that you can always dial it back if you had to. So it’s cautious optimism and this community is ready for that.”
He says while they are doing this we all have to be responsible still social distancing, wearing a mask and washing our hands.
