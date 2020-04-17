Tybee Island Maritime Academy principal makes videos to encourage students, families

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools all over have been finding ways to reach out to their students in the age of social distancing. The principal of Tybee Island Maritime Academy has been making weekly videos to keep the families uplifted.
Every Sunday, a video gets posted on Facebook. Principal Peter Ulrich says doing these live videos highlights the impact both parents and students are making during this time.
Maintaining a sense of culture is what the TIMA principal says is the school's goal. In doing so, Principal Ulrich has been doing Facebook Lives spreading positivity to the families.
He says the videos focus on various things such as concerns parents might have about being transformed into a teacher. All while also explaining to them that they don't need to feel burdened because the staff is just a virtual call away.
"I really just want to spend time reminding families that we're there. Talking about how much we care about them and that we miss them, but also that I can encourage our students and our families and let them know they're all doing a great job,” Ulrich said.
The teachers and staff have also made a fun video for the students. The school does want people to know they are still on track for their expansion to add a 6th grade.
