Unidentified man found shot to death on Pate Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a homicide on Pate Street.
According to police, an unidentified white male was found deceased on the 2600 block on Thursday evening. The man had sustained injuries from gunfire, SPD said.
Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
