Damaging wind, tornadoes possible Sunday & Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain partly cloudy and mostly dry Saturday afternoon into the evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s after sunset. A spotty shower or two will be possible, but the chance is low. Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning with lows near 60 degrees.The morning will be dry, but our weather will get more active by lunchtime.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.1′ 12:38AM | 7.4′ 6:28AM | 1.1′ 12:59PM
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days: The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are all under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
Strong to severe storms will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Sunday afternoon into the evening. These storms will have the capability of producing damaging wind, tornadoes, hail along with heavy rain.
The main concern is for damaging straight line winds, some approaching 70 mph. In addition to a general tornado threat, there is an opportunity for a stronger tornado (>EF-2) to develop.
Another wave of severe weather is possible early Monday morning. These storms will also have the capability of producing the same threats: damaging wind, tornadoes, hail along with heavy rain. Strong storms remain possible after daybreak Monday morning, calmer weather returns Monday afternoon.
Make sure you have your alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, along with multiple way to receive warnings. This is especially important early Monday morning since the threats will be present while most of us are used to sleeping.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s, but another chance for thunderstorms is possible on Thursday.
Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.