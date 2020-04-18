Facebook group supporting graduating seniors helps thousands

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - April Ford is using social media to help graduating seniors who may not get gifts because commencements have been canceled or delayed.
The Facebook group called “Love on a high school senior 2020” is a way to show them a little love.
Parents can post a picture and information about their graduate.
Anyone can donate things like gift cards, gas cards and things for those dorms they will eventually move into.
Ford, who lives in Hinesville, said she’s grateful for the support of these children who have worked so hard to get to this point.
“You have 17, 18-year-olds that are graduating high school with associates degrees, they’ve done dual majors. These kids deserve to be celebrated. So use this as a lesson going through life that you can overcome anything,” Ford said.
The group already has more than 20,000 members and thousands of seniors have been adopted.
If you have a senior you want to nominate or if you would like to donate click here.
