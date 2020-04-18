First Alert: Damaging wind, tornadoes possible Sunday & Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days:
The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are all under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
Strong to severe storms will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Sunday afternoon into the evening. These storms will have the capability of producing damaging wind, tornadoes, hail along with heavy rain.
The main concern is for damaging straight line winds, some approaching 70 mph. In addition to a general tornado threat, there is an opportunity for a stronger tornado (>EF-2) to develop.
Another wave of severe weather is possible early Monday morning. These storms will also have the capability of producing the same threats: damaging wind, tornadoes, hail along with heavy rain. Strong storms remain possible after daybreak Monday morning, calmer weather returns Monday afternoon.
Make sure you have your alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, along with multiple way to receive warnings. This is especially important early Monday morning since the threats will be present while most of us are used to sleeping.
