Georgia National Guard disenfects local nursing home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Kemp tasked the Georgia National Guard with going around the state to help disinfect nursing homes.
Sunabella at Savannah Memory Care houses 24 seniors. They have no reported cases of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop them from taking preventative measures.
“We jumped at the opportunity to have another layer of protection for our residents since we don’t have any positive cases here at the time, taking anything that we can just to put another layer between us and that,” says Joyce Crowder-McBride, executive director of Sunabella.
Earlier this week, the Georgia National Guard began traveling around the state to help control the spread of the virus in nursing homes.
Master Sergeant Theodore Donald says members from all over the state came to lend a hand.
“There’s been a lot of coordination to get everybody here," says Master Sgt. Donald. "We’re from all different parts of Georgia.”
The teams dress in protective gear. Once inside, they keep a safe distance from the residents and use ADA and CDC recommended chemicals to clean high traffic areas.
“It was actually our first facility for my team,” said Master Sgt. Donald.
Hunter Army Airbase says this group was made up of volunteers who came in from their civilian jobs to serve the community.
Master Sgt. Donald says he was proud of the work he’s doing because he gets to lend a hand to those who need it the most.
“We feel like we’re making a real contribution," he says. "We’re making a difference and we feel good about it.”
