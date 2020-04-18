Gov. Kemp allows drive-in theaters to reopen

Governor Brian Kemp outlines executive order (Source: Governor Brian Kemp (Facebook))
By Amanda Aguilar | April 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 5:05 PM

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Drive-in movie theaters in Georgia can remain open during the statewide shelter-in place order.

Governor Brian Kemp posted a tweet on Saturday that stated drive-ins can open “if they comply with the directives” in his Executive Order.

According to the order, a drive-in theater is considered a “non-critical infrastructure” that must follow the social distancing rule, only engage in minimum basic operations and meet 20 requirements.

Some of the requirements include:

  • Screening workers who exhibit signs of illness
  • Requiring workers who show signs of illness to not to report to work, or to seek medical attention
  • Enhancing sanitation of the workplace as appropriate
  • Implementing staggering shifts for all possible workers

The owner of the Jesup Drive-In told WTOC the drive-in will open Saturday at 7 p.m. Ralph Hickox recommended buying tickets ahead of time, as only 150 cars will be let in.

“There is a limited amount of cars I can let in," he said. "Before I would ask you not to leave your vehicle, now it’s mandatory. You’ve got to stay at your vehicle. You can use the restroom, but the restroom is one at a time.”

Hickox said the food concessions stand will not open until Sunday night.

Movie times and tickets can be found online.

