Gov. Kemp allows drive-in theaters to reopen

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Drive-in movie theaters in Georgia can remain open during the statewide shelter-in place order.
Governor Brian Kemp posted a tweet on Saturday that stated drive-ins can open “if they comply with the directives” in his Executive Order.
According to the order, a drive-in theater is considered a “non-critical infrastructure” that must follow the social distancing rule, only engage in minimum basic operations and meet 20 requirements.
Some of the requirements include:
- Screening workers who exhibit signs of illness
- Requiring workers who show signs of illness to not to report to work, or to seek medical attention
- Enhancing sanitation of the workplace as appropriate
- Implementing staggering shifts for all possible workers
The owner of the Jesup Drive-In told WTOC the drive-in will open Saturday at 7 p.m. Ralph Hickox recommended buying tickets ahead of time, as only 150 cars will be let in.
“There is a limited amount of cars I can let in," he said. "Before I would ask you not to leave your vehicle, now it’s mandatory. You’ve got to stay at your vehicle. You can use the restroom, but the restroom is one at a time.”
Hickox said the food concessions stand will not open until Sunday night.
Movie times and tickets can be found online.
