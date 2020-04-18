‘I will see him again’: Douglas wife has tear-filled final days with husband taken by COVID-19

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas woman is not saying goodbye to her husband after COVID-19 took his life.
WALB News 10’s Bobby Poitevint spoke with Patricia Vickers about her husband’s legacy and how her community brought tears to her eyes.
“Basically, he left a legacy," said Patricia when speaking about her late husband Jessie Vickers.
On April 6, Patricia had to let go of Jessie after 28 years of marriage.
"It’s gonna be different for me,” said Patricia.
Patricia said she and her husband Jessie, a former military man, father, law enforcement officer and much more, shared a special kind of love.
They traveled the world together and had plans to continue traveling but she said God and COVID-19 had different plans for the couple.
She said they were writing things off their bucket list and had even talked about going to Hawaii at some point.
That was until Jessie was hospitalized for treatment of the potentially fatal coronavirus.
“I never really thought that I would take him and not bring him back home or not go back to get him,” said Patricia.
He was under strict care at a Southwest Georgia hospital, but that didn’t stop the two from being together.
Patricia said she remembers being outside of the hospital.
“I stood out there in front of his window and I got my cell phone and he had his phone and we were just talking to one another, we were just waving back and forth and he had that smile on his face,” Patricia described.
Their faith in his recovery continued to grow even during their last words to one another.
“I said, ‘Baby, Jessie do you know who this is?’ He said, ‘Yeah, this Pat, how you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m good, baby you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ I said, ‘They’re gonna put you on the ventilator, did you authorize that?’ He said, ‘Yes I did, I authorized it and I’m gonna be fine.' I said, OK,'” Patricia explained as she recalled their final conversation.
Jessie was later airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment.
It was the last time she laid eyes on her husband.
Patricia said he was sedated as he was loaded into the helicopter. She recalled getting into the proper PPE suit to get near him. She said she kissed his forehead and said, “I love you and everything is gonna be alright.”
Patricia stood by and watched the helicopter take off with her husband.
Not even 48 hours later, Jessie passed away.
Not long after Jessie’s death, the couple’s church family surprised Patricia with inspirational words.
Members made signs and placed prayer verses, quotes from personal conversations with Jessie and photos of him on the signs.
"And they planted them all over the yard, like a garden. My husband was loved by so many people but I didn’t cry because I was sad, I cried because of, tears of joy,” said Patricia.
She said she will always love him and looks at this as not the end but a beautiful new beginning.
"And I know where he’s gonna spend eternal life and that’s what’s gonna keep me going because I know that one day, if I continue to live right, I will see him again,” explained Patricia.
Jessie Vickers’ final arrangements will be held Saturday in Douglas.
