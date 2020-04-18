Savannah Police investigates after one dead in double shooting on Avery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One person is dead and detectives with Savannah Police are looking for information after a double shooting Saturday.
Officers heard gunfire in the area of Avery Street and Oglethorpe Avenue around 1:20 a.m. They found 40-year-old Charles Daniels suffering from gunshot wounds. Davis died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
A second victim was found as officers were working to gather details. Warnie Bonoparte, 31, was found in a car with non-life-threatening injuries. Bonaparte was also taken to the hospital.
Detectives do not think the shooting is random.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.