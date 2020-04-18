‘Singing for their Supper’ telethon raises $30,050 for Second Harvest food bank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s hour-long telethon concert, Singing for their Supper, raised $30,050 for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal, Ga..
“This is unbelievable to raise this kind of money, in an hour!" exclaimed executive director Mary Jane Crouch.
Music stars got together to perform a special concert, in an effort to assist local food banks during their COVID-19 response.
“Right now the food supply chain is kind of broken, so we’re not getting a lot of donations,” said Crouch.
The funds raised on Saturday will help support Second Harvest’s mobile food banks and Grab-and-go meals for students in the Coastal Empire.
According to Crouch, the organization has seen a 110-percent increase in people needing food assistance.
Although Crouch didn’t know what to expect from the telethon, she said she wasn’t surprised to see the community’s generosity tonight.
“I had some unbelievable people on the phone tonight talking to me, saying ‘We see what’s going on. We know there’s a need and we can help right now, so we want to make sure we’re helping,’” she said. “Got some great calls, just really loving people that really wanted to make a difference in someone else’s life.”
“Singing for their Supper” aired across more than half of the Gray TV markets, including WTOC in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
