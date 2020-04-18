South Georgia restaurant finds innovative ways to keep business flowing amid COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Like most restaurants, Big Nick’s Soul Food Restaurant is trying to keep business flowing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic by finding alternative ways to provide service.
“I don’t know how long we can sustain but we are going to go as long as we can. We are fighters, we are going to fights,” said Nick Harden, owner of Big Nick’s.
“We have a takeout window, curbside has been good and we have been able to feed those on the front lines," said Harden.
Today’s daily operations are completely different than five short weeks ago, according to Harden. He has over 20 employees and was forced to lay-off multiple team members. But continues to put those members first, by trying to find different jobs for them to do.
“So what we been trying to do is create different jobs for them. Different things, different areas they can work, maybe not the same pay but at least we are keeping folks busy,” Harden said.
The restaurant recently incorporated a one-stop-shop service, to help meet needs outside of food. They have a pantry available with items like toilet paper and non-perishable foods. This cuts down on grocery store runs and customers can get their food and essentials in one place.
“I want to get back to the normalcy around here, it’s lonely man. You see the dining room, It’s lonely. We want our people back, our customers back. We miss them so much.”
Big Nick’s is also partnering up with local organizations in the community. Customers can donate money and the restaurant will provide meals for those in need.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.