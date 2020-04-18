Wilmington Island resident makes face-shields for healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People all over are making various types of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. A Wilmington Island resident is doing his part to help out.
Right from his garage, Brian Walker has been making between 50 and 70 of face shields every day for the last three weeks.
Abode Studios in Savannah made a request reaching out to people who have 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers. Walker is working to help fulfill that need. He says he saw face shields being made around the world and knew he could help.
Each piece of the shield’s frame is built layer-by-layer on the printer in about 40 minutes. Then, he adds a transparency sheet to complete it. To date, he’s made nearly 700. Abode Studios then distributes them per request in the Savannah community. Walker says they can be used more than once and serve as an extra layer of protection.
“The great thing about it is that it can be cleaned very easily," says Walker. "You can clean the transparency, you can clean the frame. You can clean and reuse this 100 times a day and it’s not going to wear out or break.”
Walker says he will continue making this PPE as long as the demand is there.
