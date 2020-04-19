Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 4-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through Monday morning. A warm front will be lifting north of the area tonight as low pressure passes to our north. A cold front will push through early Monday. Numerous showers and storms continue until the cold front moves offshore. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. Rain will be locally heavy too. High pressure builds in Tuesday into Wednesday with much drier air. A dry cold front moves through Wednesday with cooler air. Another area of low pressure will impact the region late Thursday into Friday morning. More showers and storms are expected and it's our next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Drier Friday but a cold front could impact the area Sunday.
Tonight will see showers and storms. Storms may be severe with wind gusts to 70mph, isolated tornadoes and large hail. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will see showers and storms in the morning, then clearing, Highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Thursday starts out dry but we'll see a 70% chance for showers and storms by evening, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Friday starts out mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for morning showers then clearing, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
