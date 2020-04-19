Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 4-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through Monday morning. A warm front will be lifting north of the area tonight as low pressure passes to our north. A cold front will push through early Monday. Numerous showers and storms continue until the cold front moves offshore. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. Rain will be locally heavy too. High pressure builds in Tuesday into Wednesday with much drier air. A dry cold front moves through Wednesday with cooler air. Another area of low pressure will impact the region late Thursday into Friday morning. More showers and storms are expected and it's our next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Drier Friday but a cold front could impact the area Sunday.