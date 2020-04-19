Dominion Energy warns customers of scam calls as company sees spike during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is warning their customers as the company reports a spike in scam calls during the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a real increase in scam calls going out to our customers,” Dominion spokesperson Paul Fischer said. “These scammers are relentless in looking for ways to prey on customers when they’re most vulnerable. Right now, with our new normal, everyone working and schooling from home, and just how essential energy is in our homes right now, we’re finding these scams are increasing."
Some scammers are calling and demanding immediate payment, and if the customer doesn’t pay, they’d then threaten service disconnection. This is a scam, according to Fischer.
Dominion has suspended all service disconnections for customers throughout the public health crisis.
“We never, ever, ever call and demand an immediate payment,” Fischer said. “We’re not going to demand immediate payment by a credit or debit card. We’re not going to demand immediate payment by a prepaid gift card. And, we’re not going to threaten service disconnection.”
Fischer recommended downloading the energy company’s phone application because, on it, a customer can see up-to-date information about their account.
“These scams have evolved, even to the point with technology, where they’ll spoof the Dominion Energy customer service number, so that it actually appears on your phone like the call is coming from Dominion Energy," Fischer said. “They’ll use recorded voice recordings that sound like the Dominion Energy customer service department. They’ll even transfer customers to a phony supervisor. This is a scam.”
For more information on how to identify real Dominion workers and callers visit here.
