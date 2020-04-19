First Alert: Damaging wind, tornadoes possible through Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today and Monday are First Alert Weather Days:
We are already seeing non-severe storms move across our viewing area, but the atmosphere will become more favorable for strong to severe storms this afternoon.
Our western communities are under a Moderate (4 out of 5) risk for severe weather but the threats of tornadoes, damaging wind, hail & heavy rain remains for the entire viewing area.
After this afternoon’s severe threat, nocturnal severe storms, before sunrise Monday morning. These storms will have the capability of producing tornadoes, possibly EF-2 or greater, along with damaging straight-line wind (50-70 miles per hour). These threats continue through the mid morning hours.
Make sure YOU have a way to get weather alerts this afternoon & before you go to bed tonight.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2-4 inches through Monday morning. Consider staying off the roads unless you need to be on them!
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.