Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's virtual race for the second straight week. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner had to hold off Scott Dixon on the final lap. He also had to overcome a dicey sequence with his Team Penske teammates. Will Power made contact with Scott McLaughlin to cause McLaughlin to crash. Then Power and Pagenaud touched as Pagenaud took the lead. Dixon crashed into the back of Pagenaud after the checkered flag. Kyle Busch made his IndyCar iRacing debut and the NASCAR champion finished 13th — higher than he's finished in a NASCAR virtual race.