Hospital staff looks to rent out properties, avoids going home to keep families safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What would you do to protect your family? For some doctors and nurses, protection means moving out of the house while serving on the frontline.
It’s so these hospital workers don’t bring the virus home to their families.
This spring season is full of sacrifices. We stay home to try and stop the spread of the virus. But what about the healthcare workers, who for weeks, are choosing not to go home for the fear of getting their families sick?
“Everybody is playing their own part to get through this as quickly as possible,” said Emir Dukic, a realtor for Rabbu.
Most of his rental properties are going to nurses and doctors in uptown Charlotte working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. The demand for temporary houses is so high, he says 97 percent of the homes are all booked up.
“Only two of our properties are available to occupy out of the 70,” said Dukic.
He’s lowered the price on all his listings to the point where he’s not making a profit.
“It’s the right thing to do. It’s the right way to give back to the community, “ he added.
Once prices dropped, Dukic noticed a rise in interest from others looking to escape the outbreak.
“We’ve had people who were part of nursing homes who wanted to get away from the nursing home. We’ve had roommate situations where the roommates broke up because they wanted to be in their own space. So, we’ve really seen a combination of all kinds of things,” he said.
No profiting from this pandemic, just providing a place of peace during some uncertain times.
“It’s not about money, it’s not about anything else other than giving back and getting through this together,” said Dukic.
