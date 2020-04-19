Kroger requiring associates to wear face masks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBF) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced Sunday new safety measures for associates.
According to a press release, associates are now required to wear face masks. The company said they have a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division includes stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama.
In addition, certain stores in the Atlanta Division will begin pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. The pilot tests will begin once the infrared thermometers, which are currently being shipped, arrive in the stores, according to the release.
“Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
According to the release, the Kroger Company also has extended the “Hero Bonus” for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.
The $2 premium above associates’ standard base rate of pay is being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2. The premium is disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash, the company said.
