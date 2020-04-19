‘Liquid Gold’: Recovered coronavirus patients encouraged to donate plasma

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Doctors are calling this plasma “liquid gold” to help cure critically sick patients.
“We call it convalescent plasma because it contains antibodies against the virus, so we are looking for people who definitely had the virus and have now recovered,” said medical director, Baia Lasky.
The American Red Cross is partnering with the FDA to recover critically ill patients by using convalescent plasma.
“We also partnering with extended access protocols which assist n providing funding for the product as well as developing a national database to evaluate effectiveness,” said Lasky.
Doctor Lasky said convalescent plasma is the liquid component of blood that can be collected from patients who have recovered from an infection. When somebody overcomes an illness, they produce life-saving antibodies.
“Hopefully that leads to a more rapid recovery or recovery at all because as you know people are dying from this. So it is going to the people most critically ill,” said Lasky.
She said only people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can donate.
“We have had a lot of people step up and say I really think I had it and I really want to donate and we really appreciate that but we do have to be able to confirm that they actually have had the virus,” said Lasky.
Dr. Lasky said they are partnering with hospitals to get the plasma to patients as quickly as possible.
