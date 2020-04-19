Nonprofit hands out 150 lunches in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One local organization held a food giveaway for the homeless at Forsyth Park Sunday morning.
The Women Empowering Women nonprofit organization hosts various service and outreach events throughout the year.
This month amidst the coronavirus outbreak, founder LaToya Samuels says they wanted to do a lunch giveback event for the homeless. They handed out 150 lunches in a few hours.
Samuels says it's especially important to help the homeless right now because shelters aren't taking in a lot of homeless people due to social distancing.
The lunches are made thanks to donations.
Samuels says they had more donations this time than ever before.
“This time around we’ve seen at least a 20% increase from when we did it prior to now. It just really, really makes me happy to see so many people willing to give back, at this time, because a lot of people have been laid off and people have lost their jobs.”
The organization is always in need of donations and help. Click here to visit their page for more info.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.