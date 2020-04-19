SBAC secured $300,000 of federal funds for Savannah area businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Small businesses have spent weeks seeking help through federal loans. Many have received the loan, but others are left waiting until Congress approves more funding.
The Small Business Association money has tapped out after providing $350 billion in federal loans for small businesses. This money is a lifeline for small businesses, during the pandemic. Here in Savannah, the Small Business Assistance Corporation worked to help them get their applications to the SBA federal loan program for the Paycheck Protection Program. The SBAC says they helped secure $300,000 of the federal funds before it ran out.
“Everyone who submitted the full application to us, we did get it submitted to the SBA and we were able to fund them. People that were left out, we have let them know to still submit an application to us, so that we have the information ready to go. The minute they put funds in, we would like to submit them,” said Kara Fortney, a microloan program manager.
Congress is expected to approve another round of funding this week.
