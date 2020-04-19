SC health officials report 136 additional cases of COVID-19, and one additional death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced one more COVID-19 related death and 136 new cases in their Sunday update.
Sunday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,377, and those who have died to 120, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.
As of Sunday afternoon, there have been a total of 40,480 coronavirus tests.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Thursday morning, 5,356 hospital beds are available and 5,971 are utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, state health officials reported.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, April 19 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillion (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.