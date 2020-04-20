Bluffton citizens honor frontline workers display of blue ribbons

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Blue ribbons are all over Bluffton serving as a daily visual reminder that the whole town is in this fight together.
The idea for the blue-ribbon campaign came from the local chamber of commerce and it has caught on quick.
In fact, now 60 ribbons in total are tied around the streetlights on May River Road in Bluffton, as well as at Town Hall and the Police Department.
Even some local businesses joining in making ribbons of their own to show support.
Although the initial idea was to honor first responders and healthcare workers, Bluffton’s mayor says they’re for everyone on the frontlines right now.
“It’s to show our love and respect for our first responders and I will add to those first responders, the workers that go to the grocery stores every day are on the frontlines just like the rest first responders and I cannot thank them enough for putting themselves kind of out there to serve others,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka.
The Mayor went on to say if you get a chance to say thank you to all our local heroes out there.
Whether they’re working in a hospital or helping to keep the grocery store shelves stocked, kindness goes a long way right now.
