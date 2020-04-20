Bluffton store owners cautious as Gov. McMaster reopens businesses

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Many businesses in Bluffton shut their doors due to the spread of COVID-19.
Monday’s announcement from Governor McMaster means they’ll be opening back up.
To say small business owners have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic would be a vast understatement.
Stores like Moonlit Lullaby in Bluffton say they were forced to shut their doors and switch everything to online.
So, when Governor Henry McMaster made the announcement that they’d open back up, you’d think it’d be a celebration, but that wasn’t necessarily the case.
“Like of course you’re excited about it as a business owner because you want to get back out there, and you want business to start happening and to start making money again but honestly I felt nervous,” said Moonlit Lullaby owner Jillian Atkinson.
Because for many business owners like Jillian, this is about more than just making money.
“We’re still nervous for our customers for their health for our health. You know, this is a family owned business. I’ve got children, my mom works for me, so we just want to be careful and want to be safe about everything.”
A realistic concern because of course Bluffton has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County.
Which is why their Mayor is urging everyone to proceed with caution.
“No matter what the Governor says. He could say open up the world. But let’s take care of ourselves and practice our own rules of two things that work, mask, 6 feet,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka.
Mayor Sulka feels Bluffton still needs more time.
“We probably need two more weeks of this to see where it goes.”
But regardless they will follow the Governor’s orders.
"He's our Governor and we have to hope that he is using the science and the data that's given to him to know that we're at some level where you can open it back up."
“I’m not sure how I feel about it right now, and we were even debating whether or not we’re going to open,” said Atkinson.
Jillian says when they do decide to open they will be taking extra precaution, offering gloves, doing extra sanitizing, encouraging customers to wear masks and keep their social distancing practices at all times.
The guidelines from the governor will limit the number of customers allowed in stores at a time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.