Chase in Emanuel Co. ends in fatal crash

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol troopers say a chase started around MM 74 in Emanuel County when they clocked the car going 99 mph.
A tag check revealed the car was reported stolen in Cobb County. Twice, they tried unsuccessfully to stop the car with stop sticks.
The third time, the driver tried to swerve around the sticks but lost control and rolled down the shoulder.
The coroner pronounced the driver dead on the scene. They’re still trying to identify him.
The crash is under investigation.
