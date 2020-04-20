City of Savannah debuts new program to help feed the homeless amid coronavirus pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After two local facilities who provide food to the homeless closed because of COVID-19 concerns, the City of Savannah knew they had to fill the gap.
Quickly they called on their community partners like churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses to make and distribute food five days a week. That call has turned into a coordinated effort to help feed about 200 people in our community which debuted Monday.
“Our church, since we’re not able to gather together, we’re trying to find ways that we can reach out to the community while keeping social distancing,” said Shannon Baxter, minister of missions at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. “But still feeling like we can share the love we have with the community.”
Members of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army and more spend their afternoon handing out free masks, hand sanitizer and meals to those in need in our community. The city called on them to help distribute the food, which is prepared by the Savannah Convention Center for homeless citizens.
“We planned these meals a little differently since they are going to be taken to go,” said Jamie Parks, Director of food and beverage at the Savannah Convention Center. “We wanted to make sure that the food was safe so we picked items that could be kept at a room temperature for a long period of time and we tried to make them at nutritious as possible.”
For breakfast Monday they made 100 sausage biscuits with fruit, juice and more and for lunch another 100 turkey sandwichs, chips, snack bars and more.
The Salvation Army brings their big emergency service truck to help load and deliver the food twice daily. The city’s group serves breakfast at Emmaus House from 8:30am - 9:30am and lunch at Wells Park from 11:30am - 12:30pm.
City of Savannah officials say they will serve the meals as they are needed Monday through Friday.
