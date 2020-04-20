Consider This: Money raised to help feed families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues its grip on our country, we’re seeing more and more people fall victim to its effects.
In the United States, we’re just days away from more than 800,000 people being infected, and it has already claimed more than 41,000 lives.
The toll it is taking on our friends and neighbors is far reaching. Millions of people have lost their jobs due to this virus, either temporarily or permanently. Combine that with the fact that with schools closed, thousands upon thousands of children are missing regular meals that they would have otherwise received at breakfast and lunch.
This is where organizations like Savannah’s Second Harvest Food Bank come to the rescue.
Since this crisis began, the food bank has been emptying their shelves into people’s cars just about as quickly as they can fill them.
Consider this: On Saturday, WTOC, along with dozens of our sister stations, aired a locally produced show called “Singing for Their Supper.” Regional artists gave of their time and talent all for a great cause.
Our goal was to raise both money and awareness for the critical need of keeping food banks shelves stocked. And boy did everyone here respond.
In the hour of the show, the Second Harvest Food Bank received nearly $32,000 in donations, which translates into more than 150,000 meals they’ll be able to serve to left hungry by our current circumstances.
And while the music from that show has stopped, the need for the food bank has not, so if you haven’t given already and can, please do so.
Remember, we are all in this together.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.