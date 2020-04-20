COVID-19 survivor discusses debilitating effects of disease

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We are a couple of months into the Coronavirus health crisis. Experts believe we will all eventually know someone who contracts COVID-19 and we might all eventually lose someone to the illness.
The first person I knew who tested positive was a good friend in New York, who thankfully has had a full recovery.
Anyone familiar with Savannah’s Tunnel to Towers Race will recognize Joe Pigott. He has been the Fire Department of New York ambassador every year Savannah has hosted the race. He has given out awards and greeted people at the finish line.
Joe started feeling sick on the night of St. Patrick’s Day and things progressed from there. Joe is continuing to shelter at home. His wife Judy, who also has had a full recovery has returned to work at a testing site on Staten Island.
You can watch Morning Break’s Tim Guidera and Joe Pigott’s full conversation above
