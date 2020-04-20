Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push further south of the area today as weak high pressure builds in. This will keep clear us out and us nice and dry. A weak cold front moves through Tuesday with a few clouds but no rain. High pressure is back Wednesday with dry and cooler air. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another low pressure will impact the area Thursday evening into Friday morning. This will bring more rain and possible storms. Computer models are is disagreement about the weekend forecast so stay tuned for updates all week.