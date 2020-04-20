Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push further south of the area today as weak high pressure builds in. This will keep clear us out and us nice and dry. A weak cold front moves through Tuesday with a few clouds but no rain. High pressure is back Wednesday with dry and cooler air. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another low pressure will impact the area Thursday evening into Friday morning. This will bring more rain and possible storms. Computer models are is disagreement about the weekend forecast so stay tuned for updates all week.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs 79-82. West wind 10-15mph with gusts to 30mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 55-60.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs 79-82.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms late, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
