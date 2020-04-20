First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, scattered severe storms Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Widespread rain, and embedded strong to severe thunderstorms, are in the forecast through the morning commute.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 a.m. though, the risk of severe weather may shift offshore as early as 9 a.m.
All forms of severe weather - hail, straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes - are possible with the strongest storms this morning.
Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App or have another way of being alerted to severe weather; NOAA Weather Radio, etc.
After storms end, the forecast dries out a bit and some sunshine is possible late this morning through the afternoon. With a dry forecast in-place, temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many areas this afternoon.
