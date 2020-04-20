Funds tight? Wait to pay your utility bills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With many people out of work and companies having to temporarily shut down, some are having to choose between groceries and paying their light bill.
Georgia Public Service Commissioner Vice Chairman Tim Echols says the choice right now is simple - don't pay your utility bill. Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light have said they will not disconnect services for those who cannot pay their bill during the pandemic.
But that doesn't mean you won't have to eventually pay it.
"Later in the year, you are going to have to pay this. And we do anticipate struggles and folks having a hard time. That's why we are urging you to reach out to the Salvation Army. They have money to assist assuming you are income qualified and get the help that you need,” Echols said.
The Salvation Army fund comes from a program called Project Share. It’s a donation-based program advertised on your power or gas bill. It gives users the option to donate to others who cannot afford their utility bills.
