Georgia Power prepared for second weekend of severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is preparing for a second weekend of potentially severe storms.
“Our team right now has been watching this particular storm. They are on standby when we get severe weather and they will respond as safely and quickly as possible to get the lights back on if we have outages anywhere across the state," Craig Bell, Georgia Power spokesperson, said.
Bell said Georgia Power is constantly monitoring changing weather conditions and relying on technology to help respond to service interruptions.
“With that said, we have also invested lots of money and time and effort, in our smart grid to make sure we set up a system so that way if we have minor outages the system can heal itself. Outside of that, we also have crews that are across Georgia on standby if we need to move crews to harder-hit areas," said Bell.
The company is reminding customers to keep a safe distance from line crews working in the field.
“We also want our customers to practice that with our crews as well. Typically, people are quite happy to see our lineman when they roll into a neighborhood to restore power because those are true heroes and the backbone of our company," said Bell.
April is Line Workers Appreciation Month, and Georgia Power said there are many other ways customers can thank them for their service while maintaining a social distance.
“Sometimes we get met with cookies and treats, that sort of thing. Again, we just really encourage people to thank them in this time by just give them a wave, give them a thumbs up, go on and take a picture from a distance, you know post ‘#thankalineman’ that will be the real appreciation these guys need,” said Bell.
