Hilton Head officials to consider any changes to beach access at Tuesday meeting

“We’ve been made aware of the potential actions that may be taken by the Governor either today or tomorrow. We are planning to discuss these matters at our Town Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 PM. At that point, we will hopefully know with greater detail the actions that the Governor intends to take, and we can explore our options relative to a response. For discussion purposes, I plan to propose a Resolution that will maintain the closure of Town parks and public beach accesses until April 30th at which time they would be reopened to public use with certain guidance on the types of appropriate activities that would be encouraged.”