Hilton Head officials to consider any changes to beach access at Tuesday meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has announced his plan to reopen South Carolina beaches and certain non-essential retail stores.
McMaster issued a new executive order Monday that will make that possible.
Beaches can reopen Tuesday, April 21 at noon. However, it will be up to local officials whether beaches will reopen, the governor said.
If local officials do reopen beaches, the governor says his mandate preventing groups of three or more people from gathering will remain in effect.
The town of Hilton Head Island is expected to make a decision on reopening beaches at a meeting on Tuesday.
Below is a statement from Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann when asked ahead of Gov. McMaster’s news conference”
“We’ve been made aware of the potential actions that may be taken by the Governor either today or tomorrow. We are planning to discuss these matters at our Town Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 PM. At that point, we will hopefully know with greater detail the actions that the Governor intends to take, and we can explore our options relative to a response. For discussion purposes, I plan to propose a Resolution that will maintain the closure of Town parks and public beach accesses until April 30th at which time they would be reopened to public use with certain guidance on the types of appropriate activities that would be encouraged.”
