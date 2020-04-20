Monday: Severe Morning Storms, Afternoon Sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Widespread rain, and embedded strong to severe thunderstorms, are in the forecast through the morning commute. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 a.m. though, the risk of severe weather may shift offshore as early as 9 a.m.
All forms of severe weather - hail, straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes - are possible with the strongest storms this morning.
*Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App* or have another way of being alerted to severe weather; NOAA Weather Radio, etc.
After storms end, the forecast dries out a bit and some sunshine is possible late this morning through the afternoon. With a dry forecast in-place, temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many areas this afternoon.
Pleasant weather continues this evening and overnight through Tuesday.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s Tuesday morning, It’ll be gorgeous Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons followed by another quick-shot at storms Thursday; mainly afternoon and evening.
Friday is forecast to be a bit drier before more scattered storms arrive Saturday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
